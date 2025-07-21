Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ copy of blockbuster Korean film?

Is Bollywood filmmaker Mohit Suri’s latest release, ‘Saiyaara’, marking the debut of Ahaan Panday with Aneet Padda, a rip-off of a South Korean blockbuster? Netizens definitely think so!

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, of ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Half Girlfriend’ fame, has made a comeback with his new romance musical ‘Saiyaara’, starring debutant Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, and Aneet Padda, in the main roles of Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra respectively.

The title arrived in worldwide theatres on Friday, July 18, opening to critical acclaim for the lead actors’ performance; however, it was strictly criticised for copying the story of Korean hit ‘A Moment to Remember’, the John H. Lee’s drama, starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin, which garnered massive Box Office success in 2004, becoming one of the highest-grossers of the year.

Eagle-eyed fans, who previously noticed striking similarities in the posters of both films, have now gathered up several scene-by-scene comparisons of ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘A Moment to Remember’, turning to social media platforms to share their thoughts.

“Major plot points are literally the same, like Alzheimer’s, confusion with ex, girl running away. Also, the ending where he recreates the past moment is the same…,” a social user noted.

“Mitronn, Copywood is back again with a Korean remake — paid posts and corporate bookings will make the numbers show. But the trauma I went through while watching that torture till the first half… it’ll take time to recover from that,” one more penned.

Another also urged, “#SAIYAARA Korean movie A Moment To Remember is Musterpiece Please Original ko bhi thoda credit do Original movie Alag level ki hai.”

Notably, ‘A Moment to Remember’ was previously also adapted into the Turkish movie ‘Evim Sensin’ in 2012.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’ was a copy of ‘Eye of the Needle’?