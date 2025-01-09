Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on Yuzvendra Chahal divorce rumours

YouTuber-dancer Dhanashree Verma has finally broken her silence on rumours of divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening, Dhanashree Verma addressed the speculations regarding her personal life and slammed the ‘faceless trolls’ who have been assassinating her character on social media.

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me,” she began to write in her note. “What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.”

The cricketer’s wife continued, “I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.”

“I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification,” concluded Verma.

It is worth noting here that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged in August 2020, before tying the knot in a private ceremony, later the same year.

The speculations of their breakup began to swirl last week when hawk-eyed social users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram. Some even claimed that both Verma and Chahal had removed all their wedding photos from their respective feed.

However, neither of the two celebrities has yet confirmed or denied the divorce rumours.