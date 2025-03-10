Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post after Chahal-Mahvash viral photos

Indian choreographer Dhanashree Verma dropped a cryptic social media post a day after Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash.

The Indian cricketer was seen in viral photos sitting alongside RJ Mahvash at the stands during the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, sparking speculations about their relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s outing with the popular RJ came days after news broke that he and Verma settled their divorce.

The cricketer’s lawyer confirmed that the divorce agreement had been finalised in a court in Bandra, Mumbai.

Amid Chahal’s viral photos with RJ Mahvash, Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about victim-blaming in society.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Blaming women is always in fashion”.

Earlier in the day, she also unarchived all her photos with her estranged husband on Instagram.

It is to be noted here that RJ Mahvash posted videos and pictures from the Champions Trophy 2025 final after India’s win.

She wrote in the caption, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I’ll make them win) I am good luck for team India.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber-dancer Dhanashree Verma finalised their divorce on February 21 after months of separation.

As reported by Indian media, ex-couple Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce with mutual consent, following a 45-minute counselling session.