Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce

South Indian actor-director Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reportedly filed for mutual divorce after two years of separation.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, actor-director Dhanush and director-singer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, filed for mutual divorce in a family court in Chennai, almost two years after they announced their separation in a joint statement on social media.

According to the details, the former partners recently filed the petition under Section 13 B -divorce by mutual consent – while their case is expected to be heard soon.

Venkatesh Prabhu, aka Dhanush, and Aishwaryaa, the elder daughter of cinema legend Rajinikanth, tied the knot back in 2004. They announced their separation in January 2022, when ‘The Gray Man’ star shared a note on the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, which read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.”

“Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this,” read the note further.

Later the same year, some reports suggested that the two had called off their divorce and were pondering over reconciliation, to make things work. However, seems things didn’t end as wished.

Notably, the couple shares two sons together, Yatra, 18, and Linga, 14.

