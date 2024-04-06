Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

English actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actor-writer Isla Fisher announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The celebrity couple, actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who had been together for over 20 years and were married for more than 13 years, announced via Instagram stories on Friday night, that they have filed for divorce.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the former couple confirmed with a picture of them on the social site. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

Their joint statement further read, “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.” Pertinent to note here that Cohen and Fisher first met at a party in Sydney, Australia in 2001. They got engaged in 2004 and exchanged vows in March 2010.

Speaking about his first meeting with the ‘Wedding Crashers’ actor in an interview, the ‘Borat’ performer said, “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

Cohen and Fisher share three children together.

