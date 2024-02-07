Esha Deol, husband part ways after 12 years of marriage

Indian film actor Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to part ways after 12 years of marriage. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media outlets, Esha Deol and her husband, Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani are headed towards separation after being in wedlock for 12 long years, they announced in a joint statement, released on Tuesday. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” read the statement issued by the ‘Dhoom’ star and her ex-husband to an Indian publication.

First-born daughter of veteran actor Hema Malini and her husband Dharmendra, and a Bollywood actor herself, Esha Deol tied the knot to her beau, Bharat Takhtani, whom she had known since high school, in 2012, in a low-key traditional ceremony at ISKCON temple of Mumbai, India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Deol and Takhtani are proud parents of two daughters, the elder one Radhya, 6, and the second-born Miraya, 4.

On the acting front, Deol was last seen in Suniel Shetty-led action series of Amazon, ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’.

