Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin getting divorced?

The rumours of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s divorce made rounds after she deleted most of her Instagram posts with her husband.

It is pertinent to mention here that singer Justin Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin at a courthouse wedding in 2018. They later tied the knot in front of family and friends the following year.

Justin Bieber is recovering from a serious illness. He suffered depression and addiction issues in his youth and was diagnosed with Lyme disease at the age of 20.

The ‘Never Say Never‘ singer’s condition deteriorated when half of his face got paralyzed because of Ramsay Hunt syndrome type 2. The Canadian singer cancelled all his tours and is focusing on his recovery.

Hailey Bieber, daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of fellow celebrity Alec Baldwin, surprised fans when she trashed most of her pictures that featured her husband.

Moreover, Justin Bieber has been absent from her latest pictures as well. His absence from the post prompted Instagrammers to speculate on their separation.

A user asked, “Divorce coming ? Cause ya acting shady”. Another stated, “You ruined relationships with bad games and bad energies and grew your career by completely upsetting people, you failed the test of humanity.”

