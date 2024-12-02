Dhanush reveals surprising inspiration behind making ‘Kolaveri Di’

South Indian actor-director Dhanush has revealed the surprising inspiration behind the popular ‘Kolaveri Di’ song.

During his appearance at an event, the actor was left surprised when he was asked to sing the viral song, leading him to reveal the story behind making the song.

“Kolaveri Di…that song still continues to haunt me,” he quipped when asked to sing the popular song.

Dhanush revealed that the team behind the song forgot about it in the morning after he recorded it late in the night.

“We found an icon on the computer screen saying Kolaveri Di. We opened it and then it hit us, oh, we made this. We made it and forgot about it. We found it funny, but we never thought it would be such a big sensation. These things you can’t plan it. God should consider you worthy,” the South Indian actor said.

Dhanush, however, left fans overjoyed as he sang a few lines from ‘Kolaveri Di.’

The viral song, with Dhanush’s vocals and lyrics and Anirudh Ravichander’s music, became the most searched YouTube video in India upon its release.

The actor sang the number for his ex-wife, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘3,’ starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

On the work front, the South Indian actor’s last appearance was in ‘Captain Miller’ along with ‘Raayan’ which he also directed.

Next, Dhanush will star in ‘Kubera,’ while he will also produce and direct a film titled ‘Idly Kadai.’

It is worth noting here that the ‘Kolaveri Di’ singer and actress Nayanthara recently engaged in a legal battle after he sent her a notice over the footage of their film used in her Netflix documentary ‘Beyond the Fairytale’.

The filmstar was served with a legal notice by Dhanush, demanding INR10 crores in damages, over the 3-second footage of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (2015) used in the title.