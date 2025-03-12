Dhanush to seek INR1 crore damages from Nayanthara

South Indian superstar Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Films Private Limited is seeking INR1 crore in damages, from actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, for ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ copyright infringement.

As reported by Indian media, a film production company Wunderbar Films Private Limited, of South Indian actor-filmmaker Dhanush, is pursuing a civil suit against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, for using the footage from their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her documentary ‘Beyond The Fairytale’, without an NOC.

Furthermore, the affidavit also alleges ‘unprofessional behaviour’ on Shivan’s part, claiming that he was only ‘focused’ on his now-wife, during the film’s shoot.

“The fourth respondent (Mr. Sivan) unnecessarily began focusing his attention only on the third respondent (Ms. Nayanthara) ignoring the other cast and crew of the movie by taking multiple re-takes of scenes which involved the third respondent in order to make sure that only she gives her best performance and not prioritizing the other actors,” alleges Dhanush’s affidavit.

According to the details, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ has sought INR1 crore in damages from the real-life couple.

Notably, this legal fight between Dhanush and Nayanthara began last November when he accused her of using 3-second footage of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (2015), starring the latter and backed by his production house, in her Netflix documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’.

Dhanush asked for INR10 crores in damages.

In response to Dhanush’s notice, the ‘Jawan’ actor penned an open letter to him, calling out a ‘well-established actor’ for not letting her use the footage from her film, despite repeated requests.

In a major development to the case, the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Dhanush and rejected Netflix’s petition to dismiss his copyright lawsuit, against the streaming giant, as well as Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s company, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.