Dharmendra changed his name at 88? What is his new name?

Born Dharam Singh Deol, but adopted Dharmendra as his screen name, the Bollywood veteran has seemingly changed his name once again.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has seemingly changed his on-screen name, after 64 years of being in the industry, as pointed out by some fans after watching his latest silver screen outing, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Per the reports from Indian media outlets, Dharmendra has adopted his full surname, after over six decades of being known by a single name, and is now addressed as Dharmendra Singh Deol, as seen in the opening credits of his latest release.

While fans continue to wonder about the need to undergo this change at a later age, the veteran feels it is no big deal and shouldn’t be turn into a ‘baat ka batangad’. Speaking to an Indian publication, the ‘Sholay’ star said, “I was always a proud Deol. The surname was always a part of our family. If you see, my sons Sunny and Bobby have always put out their full names.”

“When I came into the film industry, actors avoided surnames: Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjay Khan, Biswajeet… [so] I also preferred to be known as just Dharmendra,” he reasoned. “It is never too late to do anything in life.”

Meanwhile, the sci-fi rom-com, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, headlined by A-list actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, hit theatres on Friday, February 9, ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024.

