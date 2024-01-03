Salman Khan recreates Bobby Deol’s ‘Jamal Kudu’ with Dharmendra – Watch

After the whole of social media, Bollywood veteran Dharmendra and superstar Salman Khan are the latest to join the viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ bandwagon.

In the New Year special episode of the Indian reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 17’, featuring veteran actor Dharmendra as the guest along with all three of the Khan brothers, the former joined Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and singer Mika Singh, to recreate the viral glass step of his son, Bobby Deol’s ‘Jamal Kudu’.

The Indian cinema stars are seen having a gala time on the stage in the video going viral on social media sites.

Bobby Deol’s entry song in the Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’ captured the attention of viewers upon its theatrical release last month and took the internet by storm, as no one could help but get up and dance to the peppy beats of ‘Jamal Kudu’.

Thousands of social users reenacted the viral hook step with glass, sharing their recreations across the platforms.

Pertinent to note that ‘Jamal Kudu‘ is a reworked version of a 50-year-old Iranian folk song ‘Jamal Jamaloo‘. The melody is based on the poetry of Bijan Smandar of the same name, while it was penned by a Shirazi ladies’ musical choir from Kharazemi Ladies’ High School and was sung at every wedding and event during the 1950s.

