Dharmendra upset with daughter Esha Deol over divorce decision?

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is reportedly upset about her elder daughter, Esha Deol’s divorce from her husband Bharat Takhtani and wants the couple to reconsider their decision.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media outlets, although not against Esha Deol’s decision to part ways with Bharat Takhtani, Dharmendra wants the two to rethink about it, for the sake of their two daughters.

Quoting a source close to the family, the publication reported, “No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain.”

“It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it,” the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

The person also shared, “Esha and Bharat both respect Dharmendra immensely. He is like a son to the Deol family, while Esha is the apple of the eye of father Dharmendra and he wants her to be happy always. As her family is getting hooked, he is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents, paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should.”

Pertinent to note here that actor Esha Deol and her husband, Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani confirmed earlier this month that the two are headed towards separation after being in wedlock for 12 long years.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us,” they said in a joint statement.

Dharmendra changed his name at 88? What is his new name?