‘Dhoom 4’ to be made with Shahrukh Khan? Here is the TRUTH behind Siddharth Anand’s tweet

Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand sent the internet into a frenzy with his announcement of ‘Dhoom 4’ with Shahrukh Khan as the hero.

After his much successful collaboration with King Khan on the latest Box Office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’, director Siddharth Anand teased in a Twitter post that he is making the next film in the ‘Dhoom’ franchise with Khan.

Read to know the truth behind his viral tweet.

Earlier this week, Anand wrote on the micro-blogging site: “#Dhoom4 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠. Here Is The Update For The Fans Over Here…!!! Shoot Starts Soon. (Villain Update Tomorrow). Iam Very Exited To Work With My Favorite Shahrukh Sir…!!! Fingers Crossed.”

The tweet sent social users into a tizzy and many excited fans failed to notice an important point here, that the post was published by a fake account.

A Twitter account was named Siddharth Anand and had a blue tick with it, thanks to the paid subscription feature of the platform, hence creating confusion among the legions.

Although no official clarification was made by the director himself or the production banner YRF, the hawk-eyed tweeps pointed out a fake account.

Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’ dethrones S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’

While there is no official announcement of ‘Dhoom 4’ from the entertainment giant, the last release in the franchise, ‘Dhoom 3’, starring Aamir Khan, came out in 2013. The first two parts of the action-thriller franchise were directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, while, writer Vijay Krishna Acharya took charge to helm the last part.

Meanwhile, the last collaboration of Shahrukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is still going strong at the ticket windows after six weeks of release.

