Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’ dethrones S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan-led Box Office juggernaut, ‘Pathaan’ toppled S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2’ to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

‘Pathaan’ emerged as the biggest-ever Hindi-language film at the Box Office after it dethroned the Hindi version of the mega-hit second part of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise on Friday, in the fifth week of release.

After claiming all the opening day and week records with the highly-anticipated release last month, the high-octane actioner of SRK achieved the feat by beating the Prabhas starrer of the record held for the last five years.

#Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5… All set to emerge HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM TODAY [sixth Fri] by crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 80 lacs, Tue 75 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 510.65 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YfAs2q3pRd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023

On day 38, ‘Pathaan’ managed to cross INR1023.5 crores in worldwide ticket sales, with the domestic collection standing at INR525.25 crores. Before the new record was set by the film on Friday, the Hindi version of the pan-Indian film was the biggest film with a total collection of INR510.99 crores.

After the new shuffle in numbers, ‘Baahubali 2’ now stand at the second position in the list of biggest Hindi films, with ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ and ‘Dangal’ closely behind.

About ‘Pathaan’, the hotly-anticipated title hit Worldwide cinemas on January 25.

The action thriller flick, by Siddharth Anand, is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles.

