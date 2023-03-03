Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat trespassed by Gujarat men

A security breach accident has taken place at Mannat – the bungalow of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan – as two men from Gujarat broke into the property.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, a case has been registered against two young men, aged between 20-22, who broke into the Mumbai house of Shahrukh Khan on Thursday.

According to the details quoted by the city police, both men were apprehended by the security guards after they entered the Mannat premises by scaling the compound wall, who then handed them to the cops.

The men claimed that they had come from Surat, Gujarat to meet the Bollywood star.

A case of trespassing and other relevant charges was registered against the trespassers under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation into the matter is underway.

The officials have not found any mala fide intention of the detained men.

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan is still basking in the success of his highly-anticipated comeback title ‘Pathaan’ which is going strong at the Box Office in the fifth week of release.

Next he has an interesting lineup of films on the 2023 slate, including ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in addition to an extended cameo in ‘Tiger 3’.

