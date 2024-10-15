‘Dhoom 4’ to reunite Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor on screen?

Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as YRF is set to reboot their action franchise with ‘Dhoom 4’.

As reported by Indian media last month, ‘Dhoom 4’ is officially in the pre-production stage at Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor is on board to lead the film in a negative character.

It was also mentioned that the original cast of the franchise, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not join Ranbir in the rebooted franchise and instead, two new-age stars will be added to the cast.

In the latest development to the film, Ranbir’s ‘Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar’ co-star, Shraddha Kapoor may join ‘Dhoom 4’ as his leading lady.

However, despite their hit maiden collaboration last year, netizens aren’t quite pleased with the casting of Shraddha and believe that his frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone or ‘Animal’ coo-star Triptii Dimri would have been a better fit for an action film.

“Tripti will be a better choice. Ranbir x Tripti pair in Animal was more iconic than TJMM,” a social user noted, while another opined, “Seems pretty obvious to me that they’ll get Deepika for it. She’s the biggest female lead who hasn’t been in Dhoom yet, plus her and Ranbir are actually a hyped pairing.”

On the other hand, a Shraddha fan defended the development and commented, “Just give her a badass action heroine role instead of turning her into mere eye candy like the last 3 movies.”

“Dude. If they make Shraddha a good villain that would be so awesome for a change. Like, am actual fully developed villain with a lot of grey characterization. We lack good female villains that are mainstream actresses in masala films,” one more reiterated.

Notably, makers are expected to take ‘Dhoom 4’ on the floor by the end of 2025, or early 2026.