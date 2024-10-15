web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

‘Dhoom 4’ to reunite Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor on screen?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as YRF is set to reboot their action franchise with ‘Dhoom 4’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media last month, ‘Dhoom 4’ is officially in the pre-production stage at Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor is on board to lead the film in a negative character.

It was also mentioned that the original cast of the franchise, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not join Ranbir in the rebooted franchise and instead, two new-age stars will be added to the cast.

In the latest development to the film, Ranbir’s ‘Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar’ co-star, Shraddha Kapoor may join ‘Dhoom 4’ as his leading lady.

Shraddha in Dhoom 4? 💀
byu/co0l_username inBollyBlindsNGossip

However, despite their hit maiden collaboration last year, netizens aren’t quite pleased with the casting of Shraddha and believe that his frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone or ‘Animal’ coo-star Triptii Dimri would have been a better fit for an action film.

“Tripti will be a better choice. Ranbir x Tripti pair in Animal was more iconic than TJMM,” a social user noted, while another opined, “Seems pretty obvious to me that they’ll get Deepika for it. She’s the biggest female lead who hasn’t been in Dhoom yet, plus her and Ranbir are actually a hyped pairing.”

Also Read: Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ sequel to star Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh?

On the other hand, a Shraddha fan defended the development and commented, “Just give her a badass action heroine role instead of turning her into mere eye candy like the last 3 movies.”

“Dude. If they make Shraddha a good villain that would be so awesome for a change. Like, am actual fully developed villain with a lot of grey characterization. We lack good female villains that are mainstream actresses in masala films,” one more reiterated.

Notably, makers are expected to take ‘Dhoom 4’ on the floor by the end of 2025, or early 2026.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.