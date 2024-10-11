Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ sequel to star Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh?

Jr. NTR’s ‘Devara’ director Koratala Siva has bigger plans for the sequel and expressed his interest in getting Bollywood A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on board, for an exciting North and South cinema crossover.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the filmmaker teased exciting updates for the sequel film and hinted that moviegoers might get to see an enthralling Bollywood and Tollywood crossover, with NTR sharing the screen space with a top star of the Hindi film industry.

He said, “Actually, I have my own wish list. I don’t know whether that can happen or not. To be very honest, I would love to see Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor in the world of Devara.”

“I won’t take too many names from the Telugu or Tamil industries. If I reveal some names there will be too much of assumptions and speculations,” added the ‘Acharya’ director.

Moreover, Siva also clarified that the Bollywood stars will feature in significant roles in the sequel, rather than mere cameos. “I won’t say cameos also, they are very important characters in the film and we are going to unveil very soon, character by character,” he disclosed.

Notably, the first of the two-part film series by filmmaker Koratala Siva, which was released in theatres last month, September 27, stars South Indian superstar Jr. NTR in double roles, including the titular Devara, along with Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and A-list actor Saif Ali Khan.

