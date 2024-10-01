Jr NTR fan dies of heart attack while watching ‘Devara’ in theatre

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a young fan of South Indian superstar Jr. NTR suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away while watching his latest release ‘Devara: Part 1’.

Jr NTR’s long-anticipated action drama ‘Devara’ finally hit the theatres on Friday, September 27, sparking excitement among his fans.

However, amidst this enthusiasm and excitement of movie legions, an upsetting incident took place in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, where a 35-year-old moviegoer, named Mastan Vali, died of a heart attack while watching the film.

As reported by Indian media, Mastan Vali was at the special screening of ‘Devara’, at Apsara Theater, on Friday, and was enthusiastically cheering for his favourite star, Jr NTR, when he collapsed.

According to the details, he was rushed to a private hospital nearby and was provided with medical attention but could not survive.

Apart from Jr NTR in double roles, including the titular Devara, the first of the two-part film series by filmmaker Koratala Siva, also stars Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and A-list actor Saif Ali Khan in main roles, along with Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.