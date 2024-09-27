Jr. NTR’s fans vandalise theater following ‘Devara’ show cancellation

Enraged fans vandalised a theatre in India after the screening of “Devara: Part 1,” starring actors Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, was delayed.

The incident occurred at Venkateshwara Theatre in Telangana on Friday when the highly anticipated film was released across India, a local media outlet reported.

Reports said that fans lost their temper after the screening of the film was delayed, without any reason.

The unexpected and unannounced delay led the fans of actor Jr. NTR to ransack the theater, videos of which have gone viral on social media.

The viral videos of the incident showed fans smashing glass windows and vandalising furniture as local media outlets reported that several were injured in the chaos.

Later, it was reported that the delay was caused by technical issues with the equipment, leaving fans furious.

Following the incident, the theatre’s staff called the police who took control of the situation and managed the angry mob.

The staff at the Telangana theatre then resolved the issue with the equipment and ‘Devara: Part 1’ was resumed post-chaos.

The theater management also extended their apology to the fans while assuring them that future screenings would proceed without interruptions.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed an additional police contingent to ensure law and order situation while extra precautions were taken to ensure a smooth and peaceful cinema experience for the fans.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the first of the two-part series of ‘Devara’, stars Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jr. NTR in main roles, along with Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

The Tollywood actioner was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, as well as dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.