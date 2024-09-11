Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ trailer leaves fans disappointed!

Disappointed fans of South Indian superstar Jr. NTR dubbed the recently released trailer of his forthcoming film ‘Devara: Part 1’ as ‘trash’.

Makers and the star cast of the hotly-anticipated pan-Indian film ‘Devara: Part 1’, unveiled the two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer, at a star-studded event in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

However, the enthusiastic fans who were eagerly waiting for yet another blockbuster by the hit machine, don’t seem to be quite impressed by the trailer, and used harsh words like ‘trash’ and ‘disappointing’, to review the trailer on social media.

“Underwhelming trailer! Same old South movie formula, nothing new or exciting. No reason to watch in theaters, star cast isn’t impressive enough. Better suited for YouTube, not a pan-India release. Disappointing and unoriginal,” penned a social user, while another echoed similar thoughts, “I found #DevaraTrailer absolute trash. I love larger than life movies but this seemed too unrealistic. That shark scene is a joke.”

“#DevaraTrailer looks ok ok similar story like Jawan/Shamshera that’s why I feel little bit disappointed few shots are outstanding #NTR looks good in both role #SaifAliKhan gives vibe of Langda Tyagi it’s ok trailer hopefully film will have some surprise elements,” an optimist movie legion noted.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the first of the two-part series of ‘Devara’, also stars Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and A-list actor Saif Ali Khan in main roles, along with Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

The Tollywood actioner is scheduled for theatrical release on September 27 in Telugu, as well as dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.