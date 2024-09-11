Jr NTR teases extensive under and over water action sequences in ‘Devara’ 

South Indian superstar Jr. NTR teased some thrilling water action in his forthcoming film ‘Devara: Part 1’, as he revealed that the title has been extensively shot under and over water.

At the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, aka Jr. NTR, said on Tuesday, “Devara is extremely high on drama.”

“Saif [Ali Khan] sir will agree with me that there were some physically strenuous action scenes that we both have been a part of,” he added. “King Solomon (action director of the film) has extensively worked on the overwater and underwater scenes of the film.”

“We shot 30 odd days underwater and 60 days over water. Hence, the action is phenomenal and something you haven’t seen before. I can’t wait for the world to see it,” revealed the ‘RRR’ actor.

Upon being asked about his favourite action sequence in the title, NTR replied, “I would definitely not point at one sequence or one stunt. But I think that the last 30 minutes or so would rock you all!”

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the first of the two-part series of ‘Devara’, also stars Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and A-list actor Saif Ali Khan in main roles, along with Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

The Tollywood actioner is scheduled for theatrical release on September 27 in Telugu, as well as dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.