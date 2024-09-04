Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor to team up for a love story?

web analytics
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly all set to romance young starlet Janhvi Kapoor in his next – a love story.

As per the reports from Indian media, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, of Maddock Films, is all set to expand the horizons, from horror-comedy to romance flicks, with his next film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to the details, the two will star in a love story, helmed by director Tushar Jalota, of Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dasvi’ fame.

It is to be noted here that the reports of Malhotra and Kapoor’s maiden collaboration first made rounds last year, suggesting that the two will collaborate with Vijan’s Maddock Films, for a thriller flick, expected to go on the floors in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, on the individual work front, two of the last three films of Malhotra, ‘Thank God’ and ‘Yodha’, were huge commercial failures, whereas, his action thriller ‘Mission Majnu’, was cancelled for theatrical release, heading straight to the streaming giant Netflix, and received mixed reviews from critics.

On the other hand, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Ulajh’, with the latter being the Box Office bomb, whereas, the other one barely made any profit. She is now awaiting the release of her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.

