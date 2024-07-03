“Sidharth Malhotra’s life in danger because of Kiara Advani.”

A fan of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been duped by a couple’s fan page, claiming that the former’s life is in danger because of his wife.

A fan of Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who goes by the username @desi_girl334 on the social platform X, shared that she was blackmailed and duped of INR50 lacs, by the admins of the couple’s fan page, who accused the actor’s wife Kiara Advani of harming him.

In a series of X posts, tagging the ‘Student of The Year’ actor, the social user first introduced herself as ‘Minoo Vasudevan from the USA’, before reporting the ‘serious incident’ where she had been allegedly scammed by admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, of fan page @sidmalhotra.updates.

In the shared notes, the celebrity’s fan alleged, “Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya.”

“Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence,” she added.

“Aliza told me fake stories: Sid’s life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him,” Vasudevan claimed in another tweet, quoting the fan page admins.

“Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn’t give them his bank password & signed chequebooks. Aliza asked me to help her ‘save Sid’. I obliged, and Aliza introduced me to Sid’s fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai). He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara’s team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara’s every move,” read the following tweets.

“I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid. Also, I bought Sid 3 gift hampers, which I found out were photoshopped. Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture. All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs,” claimed the loyal fan of the Bollywood heartthrob, adding that she was repeatedly lied about the repayment of money.

It is pertinent to note here that A-list actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

The real-life it couple of Bollywood shared the screen space in the 2021 blockbuster, ‘Shershaah’, the war biopic of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra.

