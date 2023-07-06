Kiara Advani did THIS to impress Sidharth Malhotra’s mom

Bollywood A-lister Kiara Advani revealed what she did to impress her mother-in-law, Rimma Malhotra.

In a recent promotional outing for her latest release ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan, Advani revealed how she impressed her mother-in-law on her first stay at the couple’s home in Mumbai.

Speaking about her love for all sorts of pani puri and chaat, the host asked the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor if she had a stall for the same at her wedding. Advani replied, “Of course.”

She continued to explain, “Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said ‘aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge’. Jo maska lagaya… (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is currently visiting us in Mumbai from Delhi and on the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her).”

“I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy,” Advani added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, earlier this year. The nuptials were witnessed by close family and friends, whereas, the duo later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for the Bollywood fraternity.

Apart from sharing the first portraits as the couple, immediately after the nuptials, the ‘Shershaah’ couple also published a mesmerizing inside video of their vows on social media.

