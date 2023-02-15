Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani serve couple goals in mehndi pictures

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are absolute goals in their colour-coordinated ensembles for mehndi.

The newest couple of Tinsel Town, Sidharth and Kiara have treated their millions of fans with some more intimate glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On Tuesday, the couple made a joint post on Instagram to unveil their magical mehndi portraits and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai,” in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The stunning clicks from the daytime ceremony in Jaisalmer see the much-in-love couple in their colour-synced Manish Malhotra ensembles. For the mehndi, the gorgeous bride, Kiara Advani opted for a subtle cream-hued chikankari lehenga choli, paired with a bright yellow dupatta to suit the occasion, while, Sidharth looked regal in his solid, mustard Kurta and Shalwar, paired with Kashmiri handwoven shawl.

Advani sported exquisite jewels, minimal makeup and princess-y hairstyle to complete the bridal look.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The nuptials were witnessed by close family and friends, whereas, the duo later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for the Bollywood fraternity.

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: How ‘Ranjha’ was turned into love anthem for couple?

Apart from sharing the first portraits as the couple, immediately after the nuptials, the ‘Shershaah’ couple also published a mesmerizing inside video of their vows on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Comments