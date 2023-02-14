Sidharth-Kiara wedding: How ‘Ranjha’ was turned into love anthem for couple?

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got their song ‘Ranjha’ from ‘Shershaah’ re-written for their wedding.

The newlyweds of Tinsel Town unveiled their magical wedding video over the weekend days after the anticipated nuptials. The cinematic clip featured the guarded insights of the wedding of the year, from the dreamy and groovy entry of the stunning bride in her pink Manish Malhotra lehenga while the dapper groom, waited [not so] patiently, to the Varmala ceremony of the two, and the ultimate peck amid flower showers.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, what caught the attention and had netizens in absolute awe was the love-filled version of their hit track ‘Ranjha’ from the movie ‘Shershaah’, which played in the background depicting their love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The team behind the lens and official videographers for the ceremony have now revealed the thought behind picking the song for the grand entry of the bride. ‘The Wedding Filmer’ team disclosed that the bride Kiara ‘wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, owing it is ‘their song’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Punjabi (@theweddingfilmer)

Sharing the visual masterpiece on the Insta feed, the company noted, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world.”

They also penned their further conversation with Kiara, which went like, “‘But it’s a sad song!’ I argued. ‘But it’s our song!’ She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!”

The filmers shared the new lyrics for the fans, which are, “Mangeyan Tere Toh Rabba, Rabba Mainu Tu Mileya/Jag Lagda Mehka Mehka, Mehka Gutshan Haa Khileya/Sunn Mahi, Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Hunn Dar to Aajaa Tere Main Ghar Hai Jaana/Aaja Aaja/Ranjha Tere Jaye Sab Main Chhadeyan Sang Tere Main Taa Jaana Sunn Mahi/Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Aaja/Raanjhaa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHRADDHA SEHGAL (@shraddhasehgalmusic)

The male lyrics went like, “O Mera Dholaa Ve Aaya, Dholaaa Mera Dhola Ve Aaya/Dholaaa x2/0 Rabba, Mann le Duawan Zindani Naal Guzaran/Hatha Di Ye Mehendi, Khushiya Naal Sajawan/Sunn Mahi, Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Hunn Darte Aajaa/Aaja Hunn Darte Aajaa Aaja Aaja.”

The new lyrics are penned by Shraddha Sehgal, while Prerna Arora and Ashwini Basoya lent vocals to the number.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more spotted at star-studded event

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bollywood couple exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan, last week. The nuptials were witnessed by close family and friends, whereas, the duo later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for the Bollywood fraternity.

Comments