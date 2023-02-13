Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more spotted at star-studded event

The star-studded Mumbai reception of the newlyweds of Tinsel Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

The hottest couple of B-Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married in a private affair last week, hosted a grand reception for the fraternity in the entertainment capital of the country last night.

The uber-stylish bride and groom walked hands in hand, as lovely Kiara Advani exuded elegance in her monochromatic silk gown and emerald necklace. The dapper groom on the other hand looked equally charming in his black shimmery suit.

Apart from the couple of the hour, serving us some looks in their contemporary modern avatar, the who’s who of Bollywood arrived, dressed to their nines to bless the duo with their precious wishes.

The ‘Student of the Year’ co-star of Malhotra and ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt looked oh-so-stunning in her sheer sequined Saree and minimalist look, while the diva Kriti Sanon went the glam way with her gold Saree.

Other B-Town ladies including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Ananya Panday also opted for Saree for the night.

The designer lehengas were another favourite in the style galore and were seen on Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Natasha Dalal and others, while, a few of them went for the evening gowns and traditional suits. The boys were also dressed to the tee as they graced their presence to celebrate the newlyweds.

The ceremony was no less than a Bollywood festival and pictures and videos from the night are all over the internet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bollywood couple exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The nuptials were witnessed by close family and friends.

The couple later hosted an intimate affair at the Indian capital of Delhi for friends and family in the city.

Apart from sharing the first portraits as the couple, immediately after the nuptials, the ‘Shershaah’ couple also unveiled their mesmerizing vows video on social media over the weekend.

