Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput turn ladkiwale on Kiara-Sidharth wedding

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput shared glimpses of them from celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were invited to the wedding by Kiara Advani.

He wore a blue kurta with black pants whereas his wife was in a beige suit with short pants. They both wore dupattas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

It is pertinent to mention that Shahid Kapoor has worked with her in Kabir Singh.

Karan Johar also shared pictures of him from the celebrations. He was in a silver jacket with a plum kurta and a dupatta paired with a diamond ring. Moreover, he donned a violet velvet kurta sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Their close family members, friends and fellow celebrities were at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The couple Newlyweds of Tinsel Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally dropped the official video of their nuptials.

The latest unveiled the wedding video on Friday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The ethereal clip features the guarded insights of the wedding of the year, from the dreamy and groovy entry of the stunning bride in her pink Manish Malhotra lehenga while the dapper groom, waited [not so] patiently, to the Varmala ceremony of the two, and the ultimate peck amid flower showers.

A version of the hit track ‘Ranjha‘ from their movie ‘Shershaah‘, depicting their love story perfectly, played in the background, and fans cannot help but go awww.

