Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani paint the town RED

The newlywed B-Town couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, quite literally, painted the town red in their first media appearance after the wedding.

As Mr and Mrs Malhotra returned to Delhi after three-day wedding festivities in Jaisalmer, the now-real-life ‘Shershaah’ couple made a twinning appearance in red while greeting the paps for the first time as husband and wife.

The much-in-love couple opted for the colour-coordinated traditional attires for their Delhi arrival and exuded absolutely regal vibes while posing for shutterbugs and distributing wedding sweets to them.

The duo later proceeded to the Defence Colony home of the ‘Student of the Year’ actor, where they received a grand welcome from the family and were spotted grooving to the dhol beats before the griha pravesh at the lit-up house.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bollywood couple exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The nuptials were witnessed by close family and friends, whereas, the duo will now host two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, for the Bollywood fraternity.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sparked dating rumours after their debut collab in ‘Shershaah‘ and fans have been shipping them ever since, however, the two remained tight-lipped about their relationship until the respective ‘Kouch’ appearances last year.

