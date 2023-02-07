Kiara Advani marries Sidharth Malhotra, wedding pictures go viral

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday and the wedding pictures are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to Indian media reports, the nuptials happened at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Their close family members, friends and fellow celebrities were at the event.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the wedding pictures.

In the caption, the duo wrote they have been “permanently booked”. It read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

A wedding reception will happen in Mumbai for them being close to their friends who could not attend the nuptials in Rajasthan.

It is pertinent to mention that the newlywed was tight-lipped about their relationship until their respective ‘Kouch’ appearances last year.

They are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Fans shipped them together since their debut collab in ‘Shershaah‘.

Related – Sidharth Malhotra reacts to wedding with Kiara Advani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were last seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera‘ and ‘Mission Majnu‘.

While Advani has ‘RC15‘ and ‘Satyaprem ki Katha‘ in the pipeline, her beau will be in ‘Yodha‘ this year.

Comments