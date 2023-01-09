Sidharth Malhotra reacts to wedding with Kiara Advani

Bollywood A-lister Sidharth Malhotra reacted as he was teased about his wedding with co-star Kiara Advani soon.

Amid the reports of his own wedding in less than a month, the ‘Student of The Year’ debutante attended a lavish engagement bash over a weekend and was seen dancing with the bride and groom.

The pictures and videos of his outing were shared on social media where the rumoured groom-to-be was seen blushing as he was teased about his own Delhi-style big fat Indian wedding.

In one of the clips shared on photo and video sharing social application, Malhotra is heard saying, “Dilli ki shadio ki baat hi kujh aur hai (there is something special about Delhi weddings).”

He was interrupted by a guest who spoke about the chilly weather of Delhi and called the actor ‘the hottest man in the world’, to which Malhotra added, “We have the hottest girls right here man. Dilli ki ladkia, Dilli ki shaadi (girls and weddings of Delhi are special).”

The guest went on adding, “Isiliye Dilli ka ladka, iski bhi hone wali hai shaadi (that’s why this is the Delhi boy who is all set to get married soon).”

Upon hearing this, the Bollywood star looked amused and visibly blushing on the stage.

Another clip on social media also sees Malhotra performing his song ‘Manike’ from ‘Thank God’ with the bride and groom.

It is pertinent to mention here that reportedly Bollywood lovebirds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will perform the nuptials on February 6, at a big fat royal wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

They are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and fans have been shipping them together since their debut collab in ‘Shershaah’.

