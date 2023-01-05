Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Guestlist, venue, sangeet playlist and more to know

As the wedding bells for one of the hottest couples of B-Town are almost ringing, more details about the lavish wedding ceremonies of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been unveiled.

As reported earlier by Indian tabloids that Bollywood lovebirds, Sidharth and Kiara will perform the nuptials on February 6, at a big fat royal wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, more details about the lavish ceremonies, the guestlist, as well as the playlist for the Tinsel town bride and groom, are now out.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the details, “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras,” a media outlet cited the sources close to the celebrity couple.

“A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi,” the insider spilt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

About the guestlist, “The wedding guest list will comprise immediate family and industry friends like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ashvini Yardi etc.”

“The families are also documenting the entire wedding ceremony with a big wedding planner agency who will capture all the special moments at the shaadi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As per the earlier statement from sources, “Their pre-wedding functions will happen on 4 and 5 February, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies.” Not just these, reportedly, the couple will also host a reception later for their fraternity friends in Mumbai, whereas, another one will be held in Malhotra’s residence city, Delhi.

A little birdie has also shared the buzz that the ‘Shershaah’ couple will groove to their most-played and much-loved hit number ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ at the Sangeet ceremony. “Kiara [Advani] was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year’s. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist,” confirmed the sources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

It is pertinent to mention that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been tight-lipped about their relationship until their respective ‘Kouch’ appearances last year.

Kiara Advani almost got me divorced: Ashneer Grover They are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and fans have been shipping them together since their debut collab in ‘Shershaah’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were last seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Thank God’ respectively. While Advani has ‘RC15’ and ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ in the pipeline, her beau will return to screens with ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Yodha’ this year.

Comments