Kiara Advani almost got me divorced: Ashneer Grover

In his book called ‘Doglapan’, Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover claimed that Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani almost got him divorced from his wife Madhuri.

In his recently released book about the lives of entrepreneurs and startups in India, Grover – co-founder of the fintech company ‘Bharat Pe’ – finally revealed the name of the Bollywood actor he teased throughout the promotions that had almost led to his divorce.

Grover dedicated an entire chapter in his book to the scenario and shared the entire fight between his wife Madhuri and him, which took place during a flight.

In the chapter called ‘When Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced’, the entrepreneur recalled a meeting with a fellow founder at his office, when Grover and his wife brought up the topic of the friend’s marriage. “Kisi movie star se baat chal rahi hai (Talks are on with a movie star),” Grover quoted the fellow.

When further quizzed, the entrepreneur got to know that his fellow is in talks with a “Seema Aunty kind of matchmaker who specialised in Bollywood alliances.”

“When I asked him who his options were, he mentioned ‘Kiara Advani as an eligible match’.”

“Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye, (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)” Grover shared his mother’s statement which he responded to the fellow.

“Madhuri’s face fell on hearing this—she did not find the conversation funny at all. I could see an instant change in her body language,” Grover continued to explain.

He added, “We were to travel to Mumbai for the shoot that night. On the aircraft, Madhuri sat tightlipped and wouldn’t speak to me, until they served food and I nagged her to eat it.”

“It was as if a sudden dam had burst. ‘Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)?’ she raged, beginning to take off her jewellery.” The author further recalled being ‘off guard’ at that point and was blasted for the next 30 minutes.

His wife reminded him about how he was a nobody when she married him and that he agreed to do ‘Shark Tank’ only because she convinced him. “Through this tirade I sat with my hands held out, holding her jewellery, which she had unceremoniously dumped on me,” Grover concluded.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Big-Fat Royal wedding is in Feb 2023

Speaking of Ashneer Grover, the Indian entrepreneur became a household name following his stint in the first season of the business reality show, ‘Shark Tank India’. However, he did not return for the latest season two of the program for unspecified reasons.

On the other hand, the Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is reportedly all set to tie the knot with beau Sidharth Malhotra in the first week of February this year. The ‘Shershaah’ couple is said to exchange vows in a big fat Indian ceremony at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan, India.

