Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Big-Fat Royal wedding is in Feb 2023: Reports

The wedding bells are finally happening for the Bollywood celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani next year.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Shershaah’ couple is set to get married in February next year and they will exchange vows in a big-fat Indian ceremony in the first week of the month.

Citing the sources close to the celebrities, an entertainment publication of the country exclusively reported, “Sidharth [Malhotra] and Kiara [Advani] are going to get married on 6 February.”

“Their pre-wedding functions will happen on 4 and 5 February, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th,” the insider detailed.

Moreover, the lovebirds have opted for a royal Rajasthan wedding and the lavish ceremony will take place behind closed doors and with tight security at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been tight-lipped about their relationship until their respective 'Kouch' appearances earlier this year. They are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and fans have been shipping them together since their debut collab in 'Shershaah'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Thank God' respectively. While Advani has 'RC15' and 'Satyaprem ki Katha' in the pipeline, her beau will return to screens with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha' in 2023.

