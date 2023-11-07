Two policemen martyred, three injured in DI Khan terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two policemen were martyred and three got injured in a terrorist attack that occurred at the oil and gas company’s camp located in Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the police officials said that the terrorists attacked an oil and gas company’s camp in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The two policemen ASI Rehmat Elahi and Khan Arif who were deployed to the security of the camp were martyred, while the three police officers Alamgir Khan, Fazalur Rehman, and Attaur Rehman got injured during an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asghar Ali Shah, the injured policemen were shifted to District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital, where the condition of one of the injured is critical.

READ: Nine terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on Mianwali training airbase: ISPR

He further said that the attack took place on Al-Haj Oil and Gas Private Drilling Company, where the terrorists targeted the policemen deployed at the security of the company’s camp.

Asghar Ali Shah said that more police forces had reached the spot, meanwhile, the search for the terrorists is still on.

Former President Asif Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto condemned the terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan and expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.