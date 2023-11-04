Nine terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on Mianwali training airbase: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: All nine terrorists were killed in a clearance operation after the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base in the early hours of Saturday, the military’s media wing said.

“Combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning, it said.

“No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack,” the army said.

“The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat,” the statement asserted.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the PAF has “once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali”.

“Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve,” he added.

President Dr Arif Alvi “denounced” the attack and expressed “satisfaction” at its failure.

Also “strongly condemning” yesterday’s attack in Gwadar, he was quoted as saying that “terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and efforts will continue for their complete elimination”.