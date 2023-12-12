Three cops martyred in terror attack on DI Khan police station

DI KHAN: Three policemen were martyred and 16 were injured as terrorists rammed an explosive-laden car into a police station in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The terrorists, according to the police, hit a car full of explosives at the main gate of the DI Khan’s Daraban police station main gate. As a result, three cops named Havaldar, Riyasat and Sepoy Zulfiqar were martyred.

Police also gunned down two terrorists during an exchange of fire as they tried to enter the premises.

They added that the police station’s roof collapsed after the attack.

The injured were shifted to DI Khan Hospital, police said, adding that the Daraban Tehsil has been completely cordoned off. Heavy contingents of police have reached the spot.

Following the terror attack, the scheduled papers at schools and colleges in Tehsil Draban have been canceled.

This is not the first time that a police station in Dera Ismail Khan has been attacked. Earlier in October, a police station in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district came under fierce attack in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets.

Terrorists carried out a fierce attack on Dera Ismail Khan’s Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.