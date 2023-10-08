DI Khan police station comes under fierce terrorist attack

A police station in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district came under fierce attack on Sunday in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets, ARY News reported.

Terrorists carried out a fierce attack on DI Khan’s Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.

Police officials told the media that the main gate of the police station was destroyed as the terrorists fired rockets and hurled hand grenades in the attack.

They added that the attackers opened fire at the CCTV cameras first and later they kept firing at the police station for more than 40 minutes.

Related: Cop martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

Earlier in the month, a cop was martyred after a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling the post in the early hours.

An exchange of fire took place between the suspects and PHP officials who foiled an attempt of the suspects to enter the building.

The firing left two terrorists dead and PHP head constable Haroon Khan martyred. IG Punjab Police Usman Anwar said the police were on alert after an intelligence report about the attack.

He said two terrorists have been shot dead and identification of the dead is underway.