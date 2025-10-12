Diane Keaton earns honour from co-stars after her death

Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton has shocked followers and Hollywood colleagues as she died at the age of 79.

In this regard, co-stars have mourned and paid tribute to her shocking demise.

On Saturday, October 11, the Oscar-winning star of The First Wives Club, co-star Bette Midler, revealed regarding her demise in an Instagram post.

“The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died,” co-star Bette Midler said, accompanying a black-and-white photo of her former co-star and longtime friend, posing in a suit and hat.

“I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me,” the Hocus Pocus star further said. “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

However, the co-star entitled Keaton as a “brilliant, beautiful, [and] extraordinary” actress.

Additionally, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Keaton’s Father of the Bride co-star, expressed tribute following her passing.

“This breaks my heart. Getting to work with Diane Keaton will always be one of the highlights of my life,” Kimberly said in the comments section of asPEOPLE’s Instagram post with the announcement of the actress’s death on Saturday.

Keaton died at the age of 79, according to reports released on October 11. A family spokesperson told PEOPLE that she was in California and that no other information regarding her death is available. Her family has also sought privacy as they lament her passing.