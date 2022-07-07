Did Chris Hemsworth copy Ajay Devgn in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Bollywood actor took a jibe at his Hollywood counterpart Chris Hemsworth for his stunt in Thor: Love and Thunder Filmed in one of his movies earlier.

A Twitter user shared a picture of a samosa balanced on two glasses of tea. It was a weird recreation of his stunt from his movie Phool Aur Kante where he did splits on two motorcycles.

The Diljale actor retweeted the picture and wrote that the stunt was safe enough for anyone to try at home. He was making an indirect hit at the Thor: Love and Thunder actor who performed a similar stunt in the film.

This stunt is safe enough for everyone to try at home 😉 https://t.co/mPpcebb3uT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 6, 2022



The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited actor’s fans speculated the actor was showing a sense of humour. They came with hilarious memes.

Thor: Love and Thunder tell the story of Thor who seeks the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to battle Gorr the God Butcher to save the gods.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in the upcoming film. Natalie Portman will be seen as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will appear as Valkyrie.

The film, based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jason Aaron, is directed by Taika Waititi. He has co-written the film alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Stan Lee and Jason Aaron.

It is a joint production by Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige and Todd Hallowell.

