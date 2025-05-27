Did Lady Gaga insult Zendaya? Old video goes viral!

An old video going viral on social media has convinced netizens to believe that pop star Lady Gaga was rude to Hollywood A-lister Zendaya many years ago.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

A resurfaced video of Lady Gaga, 39, and Zendaya, 28, from at least 12 years ago, when the latter was just a teenager, is going viral on social media, and certainly not for many right reasons.

In the clip, from the American Music Awards 2013, when the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ star was the highlight of the night, Gaga allegedly mistreated the ‘Euphoria’ actor on the red carpet, who tried to talk to the former and remarked, “Nice to meet you,” however, was completely ignored by the popstar, before she went on to pose with another interviewer.

To make things only worse, Gaga turned to Zendaya, dropped her smile for a moment and passed on her mic to Hollywood’s now IT girl for her to hold, while she posed for cameras.

I always have to think of this video😭pic.twitter.com/YOQ2DByq3c https://t.co/mmfbajL5G9 — 𝔅𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔯 (@unholycyrusss) May 21, 2025

The comments section on the viral video is going wild, and social users have all sorts of opinions towards Lady Gaga and Zendaya’s AMA encounter.

“No wonder why zendaya hates her,” a social user commented, while another wrote, “Having zendaya hold her microphone was so iconic zendaya way 2 overrated.”

“Gaga said ‘goodbye EVERYONE’ idk why Zendaya looks so hurt and cut off herself saying ‘nice to meet you’ there’s so much going on, Gaga’s just trying to get to the next thing,” one more noted.

“Why is this comment section so hateful towards Zendaya? Why do y’all hate her? I love Gaga but I genuinely feel bad for Zendaya here but this was over 10 years ago so I doubt either one remembers that night,” a reply on the video read.

Also Read: Lady Gaga speaks up on ‘Joker 2’ failure