web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Did Lady Gaga insult Zendaya? Old video goes viral!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An old video going viral on social media has convinced netizens to believe that pop star Lady Gaga was rude to Hollywood A-lister Zendaya many years ago.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

A resurfaced video of Lady Gaga, 39, and Zendaya, 28, from at least 12 years ago, when the latter was just a teenager, is going viral on social media, and certainly not for many right reasons.

In the clip, from the American Music Awards 2013, when the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ star was the highlight of the night, Gaga allegedly mistreated the ‘Euphoria’ actor on the red carpet, who tried to talk to the former and remarked, “Nice to meet you,” however, was completely ignored by the popstar, before she went on to pose with another interviewer.

To make things only worse, Gaga turned to Zendaya, dropped her smile for a moment and passed on her mic to Hollywood’s now IT girl for her to hold, while she posed for cameras.

The comments section on the viral video is going wild, and social users have all sorts of opinions towards Lady Gaga and Zendaya’s AMA encounter.

“No wonder why zendaya hates her,” a social user commented, while another wrote, “Having zendaya hold her microphone was so iconic zendaya way 2 overrated.”

“Gaga said ‘goodbye EVERYONE’ idk why Zendaya looks so hurt and cut off herself saying ‘nice to meet you’ there’s so much going on, Gaga’s just trying to get to the next thing,” one more noted.

“Why is this comment section so hateful towards Zendaya? Why do y’all hate her? I love Gaga but I genuinely feel bad for Zendaya here but this was over 10 years ago so I doubt either one remembers that night,” a reply on the video read.

Also Read: Lady Gaga speaks up on ‘Joker 2’ failure

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.