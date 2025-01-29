web analytics
Lady Gaga speaks up on 'Joker 2' failure

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
American actor and pop superstar Lady Gaga has finally spoken up about the negative reviews and underwhelming Box Office numbers of her sequel ‘Joker 2’.

Set two years after the events in his billion-dollar grossing and Oscar-nominated prequel, the Golden Globe-winning director Todd Phillips spent five years on the sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, which managed to bring in only one-fifth of its predecessor’s at the box office, despite being far more expensive to make.

In the sequel, Hollywood A-lister Joaquin Phoenix, who won Oscars Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 release, reprised his titular role of mentally ill criminal Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, whereas, Lady Gaga played Harley Quinn – a patient at Arkham State Hospital.

Besides the Box Office failure of the film, ‘Joker 2’ was also panned by critics and bagged the most number of nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards aka Razzies, including the Worst Actors for Phoenix and Gaga.

Reacting to the film’s failure, Gaga maintained in a new interview that it’s okay for people and audiences not to like the film.

“People just sometimes don’t like some things. It’s that simple,” she said. “And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.”

“When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem,” she added.

Notably, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ was first premiered at the Venice Film Festival, before it arrived in theatres last October.

