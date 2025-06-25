Diddy sees major charges dropped as defence calls for acquittal

In a major development in the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, prosecutors have announced they will no longer pursue three of the charges against the rapper.

Just days before closing arguments are set to begin, the prosecutors confirmed that attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking will be dropped from the case.

The update came in a letter filed to the judge on Tuesday, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. Prosecutors explained that they had decided to remove these charges to simplify the case for the jury.

“The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary,” the letter stated.

The news that Diddy’s charges were dropped has brought a shift in the high-profile trial, which has lasted six weeks so far.

Diddy’s legal team responded strongly, immediately calling for a judgment of acquittal after resting their case.

Defence lawyer Alexandra Shapiro argued that the prosecution had failed to present solid evidence to support the remaining charges.

She also claimed that there was no proof that any of Diddy’s employees believed he was involved in sex trafficking.

Despite these serious claims, the news that Diddy charges dropped includes attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking may affect how the jury views the overall case.

The prosecution and defence wrapped up their presentations on Tuesday, without the defence calling any witnesses.

They are expected to finalise the jury instructions on Wednesday. Closing arguments are set to take place on Thursday and Friday, and the jury could begin deliberating as early as 30 June.

Earlier, Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs told the judge at his sex trafficking trial that he’s doing an ‘excellent job’ as he confirmed that he won’t testify.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made the comment to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday, after he was asked about testifying.

“I’m doing great, your honour,” the Bad Boy Entertainment founder answered when Subramanian asked him how he’s doing. “I want to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”