Diet Cola parties: Iran war cans crisis fuels thirst for cola events in India

“Diet Cola parties” are ​in vogue across India as bars and restaurants tap into a social media frenzy sparked by ‌a shortage of the cola linked to the Iran war.

Unlike most other markets, Diet Cola is sold only in cans in India, making the Cola beverage more vulnerable to supply chain disruptions caused by shipments stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid a supply squeeze, Diet Cola cans ​can still be scooped up online but in limited quantities.

Indian pubs and social media influencers have spotted a ​chance to profit from the scarcity, organising parties that come with a $10 to $16 entry fee ⁠and offer access to Diet Cola as well as music and alcohol and activities like can decoration and themed T-shirt ​painting.

In New Delhi, revellers dressed in Diet Cola-themed attire experimented by mixing the drink with local spices, jalapenos and honey. ​At a Mumbai event, entry tickets doubled as raffle entries, with two winners taking home 50 Diet Cola cans each.

“We had a cocktail menu which we call Coke-tails. The idea was to bring fans together,” said 25-year-old marketing executive Ishika Gupta, who calls herself a “big Diet ​Cola fan”.

She was the first to throw a Diet Cola party in India last week and plans to organise more, and is now holding discussions with Cola Company given the trend.

“The company reached out to see if more events can be done,” she told ‌Reuters.

Cola Company ⁠did not respond to Reuters queries.

‘CULT OF DIET COLA’

Coca-Cola and Pepsi count India as a major growth market, and with the exception of Diet Cola most of their drinks are sold in plastic and glass bottles, as well as cans.

A Ninecamp Ventures restaurant is hosting a party near New Delhi next week where it will offer “Diet Cola on the house” with ​snacks for $16. Ninecamp CEO Chaitanya Mathur ​told Reuters organisers had ⁠requested 500 Cola cans, which they had in stock.

“For the young people it’s about scarcity being a premise of the entire event. That’s where the fun is – the less there ​is of something is when they want more of it,” said Mathur.

Diet Cola is also ​a preferred alcohol ⁠mixer in India, often paired with rum. It is also popular among health-conscious consumers and its shortage has seen social media flooded with humorous memes showing people hoarding the cans in India.

Retail chain Broadway is using the shortage to promote its upcoming ⁠New Delhi ​event, saying “In light of the great Diet Cola shortage of 2026 … we’re ​turning our space into a full-blown Diet Cola experience.”

Its 999 rupees ($10) ticket will bring together burgers, Diet Cola, vintage art and custom T-shirt painting, said ​Broadway CEO Sankalp Kathuria.

“It’s a love letter to the cult of Diet Cola,” he said.