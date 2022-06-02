Differences emerge between PPP, MQM-P over Mayor’s powers

KARACHI: Differences have emerged between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key member of the ruling alliance, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the powers of Mayor Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, MQM-P has expressed its disappointment over the Mayor’s power to ruling party of Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asserted that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants to give them a powerless Mayor. “Such mayor does not even have the power to pick garbage,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the conditions on which the MQM had joined the present ruling coalition included a strong local government system and full empowerment of the mayor.

In this regard, MQM-P handed over a draft of amended Sindh Local Government Act to Pakistan People’s Party. The draft brings powers of local bodies institutes and authorities under the mayor.

The sources having knowledge of the contents of the draft said that it suggested running local government system as a metropolitan corporation with mayor empowered with all financial and administrative powers.

Few days earlier, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan met PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in which the two parties agreed to work together in the future as well.

