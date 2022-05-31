Multiple leaders from Balochistan join PPP after meeting with Asif Ali Zardari

Karachi: Multiple political leaders from Balochistan including ex-senators have announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting with Asif Ali Zardari in Bilawal House Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Multiple political leaders from Balochistan including ex-senator Saeed-ul-Hassan Mandokhel and Akbar Khan Mandokhel have announced to join the PPP.

Other leaders who joined the PPP include Sardar Aurangzeb Rakhshani, Sardar Rab Nawaz Kurd, and Nawabzada Shahzain Khan Shahwani.

The PPP co-chairman is expected to visit Balochistan in the coming few days. Sources say that multiple cabinet members, who are already in talks with the PPP, would announce joining the PPP on Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to Quetta.

Zardari claims that the next Chief Minister of Balochistan would be from the PPP. People for Balochistan are very dear to us, would give a big surprise to opponents in the next elections, he added.

Former SAPM yaar Muhammad Rind had also met with Asif Ali Zardari just days after resigning from his position as SAPM to former PM Imran Khan.

