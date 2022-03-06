Yar Muhammad Rind meets Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Baloch politician Yar Muhammad Rind has reportedly met with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

According to details, former president Asif Ali Zardari had invited PTI’s Balochistan chapter’s president Yaar Muhammad Rind for a meeting over a cup of tea.

It is to be noted that Yar Muhammad had resigned from the position of Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Balochistan’s Natural Resources, on March 2, 2022.

The former president and Sardar Yar Muhammad reportedly discussed the current political scenario of the country, sources say.

According to sources, Yar Muhammad Rind was unhappy with the Federal Government and PTI leadership, thus he decided to resign from his position.

The Baloch leader and PPP co-chairman’s meeting has been held at a crucial political stage, as former PPP member Nadeem Afzal Chan also announced to re-join the party on March 6, 2022.

Chan had said that he always remained a worker of Bhutto and will continue to serve the party. Addressing the media, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Nadeem Afzal Chan back in the party and termed it big news.

Also Read: Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP

According to details, Sardar Yaar Muhammad also inquired about Aseefa Bhutto’s health as she was injured after being hit by a drone camera a couple of days ago.

Also Read: Aseefa Bhutto returns to PPP’s Awami March

Comments