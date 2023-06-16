JUI-F gives ad in newspaper against PDM parties as differences intensify

PESHAWAR: Differences have intensified among Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the differences between the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal, Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have intensified as JUI-F leader has released an advertisement in the newspaper.

JUI-F senior leader Liaquat Khattak in his advertisement claimed that ‘few’ parties have panicked after seeing their defeat in the election.

“PDM leadership should take notice of PML-N, ANP leaders,” the advertisement read.

Read more: MQM-P convener criticises ruling PDM for holding sit-in

Earlier on May 15, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticised the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in against Supreme Court (SC).

While addressing a press conference, MQM Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool lashed out at the current system of Pakistan and said it’s a shame to call it a democratic system.

He claimed that MQM is not a party of landlords. The politics in Pakistan has become a market now where senators are bought openly as high as Rs 740 million but MQM-P has not been involved in that and educated senators are representing the party in the Senate.