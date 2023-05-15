MQM-P convener criticises ruling PDM for holding sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticised the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in against Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, MQM Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool lashed out at the current system of Pakistan and said it’s a shame to call it a democratic system.

He claimed that MQM is not a party of landlords. The politics in Pakistan has become a market now where senators are bought openly as high as Rs 740 million but MQM-P has not been involved in that and educated senators are representing the party in the senate.

Khalid Maqbool Siddique maintained that Pakistan needs a strong democratic system. He said that he was elected as MNA four times but he never committed corruption of even Rs 10.

Earlier, the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reached Islamabad’s Red Zone to participate in the alliance’s sit-in against the judiciary.

The workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) entered Islamabad’s red zone despite the imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital.

In a tweet, PTI leader Iftekhar Durrani stated that despite section 144 in place, the PDM protestors entered the Red Zone in Islamabad without facing any blockades, shelling or firing.

He added that it is now evident that the imposition of section 144 was only to stop the peaceful protest of PTI. He said that this double standard of the law is tantamount to severely harming the writ of the state.