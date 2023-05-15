PDM activists enter Islamabad’s red zone

The workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) entered in Islamabad’s red zone despite imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, a large number of PDM workers entered the Islamabad’s red zone by foot as well as in Trucks. The capital police failed to stop the PDM workers to enter the red zone.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was set to observe a sit-in outside Supreme Court in Islamabad today, but sources claimed that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed to stage the sit-in at D-chowk.

Due to the protest the internet services and social media are likely to get suspended.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in the capital city, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership gave a sit-in call against the judiciary for giving ‘extraordinary relief’ to PTI chairman Imran Khan in several cases.

The rallies of the coalition government parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on their way to participate in the protest.

A day earlier, Federal Minister Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah met Maulana Fazlur Rehman today and appealed to not stage a protest outside the Supreme Court (SC).

However, the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the federal government’s request to change the venue.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that PDM will continue sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan until the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial resigns from his office.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 12, PDM leadership sought the local district administration’s permission to hold a sit-in outside Supreme Court premises, following the PTI chief Imran Khan release orders.

Moreover, the Supreme Court summoned Pakistan Tehreel-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for hearing on different cases.